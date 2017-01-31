Wanda Louise Donaldson of Samson, died Jan. 24, 2017, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Opelika. She was born in Coffee County, on Oct. 9, 1929, to Mal C. Nelson and Minnie Lee Wise Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Waylon W. (Jackie) Nelson and sister-in-law Grover Nell Nelson; and two infant sons. She is survived by three children: Mary Jean White, Opelika: Rebecca Bryan Jones (Bobby), Dothan; Anthony Lee Donaldson, Auburn; as well as her beloved son-in-law, Larry White (Mary Jean); three grandchildren; Benjamin Bryan, Alison Bryan, and Alexis Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Bella Anglin and Madison Sellers; and two step-grandchildren, Stacey Hall, Opelika, and Serena Thompson, Roanoke, Ala. Wanda’s greatest love, aside from her family, was gardening, and she was happiest working in her flowerbeds. She will be well remembered for the beautiful flowers that bloomed continually in her yard, as well as for those that bloom in the yards of friends and family with whom she shared her flowers and her knowledge of gardening. Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 29, at Pittman Funeral Home in Samson, with burial to follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.