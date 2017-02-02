Changes underway at Horn Hill intersection

The Alabama Department of Transportation on Tuesday started modifications at the intersection of Horn Hill Rd. and U.S. Hwy. 84.

Most of the work will center on the median located at the intersection, officials said.

In a press release, ALDOT revealed it would “install plastic curbing to channelize turns from U.S. Highway 84 onto Horn Hill Road in order to improve efficiency and reduce the potential for crashes.”

The following maps were provided to demonstrate the new traffic flow concepts.

Travelers on Horn Hill Road who wish to turn left onto U.S. Highway 84 will instead make a right turn onto U.S. Highway 84 and make a U-turn at the first available crossover, officials said.

“This ‘indirect left’ procedure will prevent cars from clustering in the median and will result in improved safety,” the press release said.

ALDOT district administrator Brent Maddox said it would add an element of safety.

“Travelers will experience a little extra driving to use the indirect left approach, but the gains in safety are well worth it,” said Maddox.

The intersection has been the site of several accidents in recent years, some deadly.

Calls for change came after the most recent accident led to the death of two Andalusia residents, Irving “Don” Bullard, 82, and Mary Ellen Bullard, 78.