OPD announces educational development courses

Opp Police Department recently announced new educational development programs for all sworn officers in Covington County and surrounding areas.

OPD Chief Mike McDonald said the courses are offered through Auburn University Montgomery and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The courses are in law enforcement leadership and organizational management.

The Law Enforcement and Command College is a university and agency partnership initiative through the College of Public and Justice, AUM, Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center and ALEA.

For more information regarding local course offerings, please contact either McDonald or OPD Assistant Chief Kevin Chance at (334) 493-4511.

For more information concerning command and staff college programs, as well as host organizations, contact Jeffery Gwynee, LECSC Director, at jgwynne@aum.edu or by phone at (334)244-3827.