Evelyn Irene Conklin Whisman of Geneva passed away on Feb. 3, 2017 at her home. She was 87.

A private funeral service was held in the Chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 4, with Hospice Chaplain Kathy Stumbaugh officiating. .

Mrs. Whisman was born in Grayson County, Va. on Aug. 31,1929 to the late John Cave and Eunice Sexton Conklin. Mrs. Whisman was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. Emmanuel Assembly of God Church was blessed to have had her as a member of their congregation.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by eight sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Mr. James Edward Whisman of Geneva; three daughters: Sandra Hacker (Larry) of Geneva; Susan Rigoulot (Jim) of Owosso, Mich.; Pam Crewey (Randy) of Chilhowie, Va.; two sons: Jim Whisman (Debbie) of Stanton, Mich.; Phil Whisman (Shonna) of Bluefield, W.Va.; 15 grandchildren and a number of special nieces and nephews.