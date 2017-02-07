MSgt (Ret.) William Gene Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. He was 78. A memorial service will be held at Pittman Funeral Home in Samson at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, with Bro. Bob Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, AL 36477.Mr. Smith retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of active duty. His service included two tours of duty to South Korea. After retiring from the Air Force, he was associated with a large grocery chain for more than 20 years as their computer comptroller. He lived in Phoenix, Ariz., moved to Sneads, Fla. and then moved to the Hacoda Community, where he remained until his death.He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Powell Smith; father, Foy Dee Smith; brother, Foy Otto Smith; son, Tony Scott Smith; and nephew, Joel Scott Simmons.He is survived by three grandchildren; one sister, Edna Earle Smith Simmons (Steve); brother, Dale Eugene Smith (Tatianna); two nieces: Cindy Simmons Boles (Teddy) and Carrie Ann Smith; five nephews: Skipper Simmons (Shannon); Steven Simmons; Jason Smith; Hardy Smith; Mark Coker (Flame); one great-nephew, Christopher Simmons; eight great-nieces: Brandie Simmons; Sherie Simmons; Savannah Simmons; Carley Simmons; Stevie Simmons; Peyton Pelham; Karrah Owen (Russ); Shyan Lovern (Clayson); four great-great-nieces; uncle, Roland Powell (Pat); three aunts: Nancy Dukes, Joann Hollinghead (Johnny) and Doris Powell; many cousins and his faithful dog, Max.