Two people were killed Tuesday night on Hwy. 52 between Geneva and Samson when the vehicle they were in collided with a tree that had fallen in the roadway during bad weather.

A third person in another vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-lifethreatening, according to reports.

The accident occurred near County Road 19. Alabama State Troopers are investigating, and more details will be reported as they become available.