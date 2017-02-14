Championship hardware

The 2016 13U All-Star state champions were given their championship rings on Saturday at an event held at Southside Baptist Church’s X-Factor building. These young men finished the championship tournament back in July 2016 with a perfect 5-0 record. They then traveled to Hugo, Okla. to play in the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament. Team members are:Brady Lester, Chandler Pyron, Jesse Coon, Brady James, Kevin Parrirea, Tray Boutwell, Case Short, Thomas Glisson, Peyton Ellis, Lane Ballard, Hal Smithart and Hayden McCoy. Blaine Pyron served as bat boy and they were coached by Wayne Wilford, Clay Ramer and Wyndell Ryals.