County considers fees for jail time

JOSH RICHARDS/The Opp News

Covington County commissioners on Tuesday discussed briefly the idea of booking fees for jail inmates.

These would require that all individuals housed in the Covington County Jail be required to pay a fee for their stay.

For any action to be taken, the commission would need to consider and unanimously approve a change to local legislation.

Commission Chairman Greg White said there had been some discussion about a booking fee at past meetings of the commission.

“There has been some discussion about the possibility of assessing booking fees through local legislation,” White said.

White later added that the commission had discussed the idea last summer with former Chairman Bill Godwin and former administration.

