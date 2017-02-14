Covington County Jail Reports Jan. 31-Feb. 5

The following reports were made by the Opp Police Department. Unless otherwise indicated, the individuals were taken to Covington County Jail for incarceration. Any indication of an arrest is not intended to imply that the individual has been convicted of a crime. All persons are assumed to be innocent until found guilty.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

• James Buchanan, 19, for two counts of bond revocation, and held without bond.

• Mark T. Fuller, 65, for seven counts of negotiating a worthless instrument, and held on a $21,000 bond.

• Trina Weed, 34, for violation of probation, and held without bond.

• Thomanta M. Jones, 19, for second degree rape, and held on a $20,000 bond.

• Robert Coy Ziglar, 59, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Misty Lanier, 38, for harassment, and held on a $500 bond.

• Aaron Rhudy, 24, for three counts of child support, and held without bond.

• Marcus Goode, 20, for assault second and criminal trespassing, and held on a $13,000 bond.

• Amanda Louise Cosby, for driving under the influence, and held on a $1,000 bond.

• Johnny Green, 42, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Roland King, 40, for obstruction, and held on a $3,000 bond.

• Christy Davis, 38, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $13,000 bond.

• Sierra Creel, 21, on hold for Houston County.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

• Sheldon Alexis Wright, 27, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Jeremy Flinn, 33, for failure to appear on child support and held without bond.

• Kerry Leigh Crews, 37, for two counts of negotiating a worthless instrument, and held on a $6,000 bond,

• Cedric Lavon Ervin, 39, for possession of drug paraphernalia, and held without bond.

Thursday, Feb. 2

• Doug Wheeler, 37, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $13,000 bond.

• James Anthony Pate, 31, for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $7,500 bond.

• Ethan Shane Austin, 25, for child support, and held without bond.

• Ronnie Stackhouse, 52, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Robert Craig Harrison, 5, for family Violence Act, and held on a $3,000 bond.

• Anna Leah Henderson, for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $20,500 bond.

• Joni Melissa Smith, 38, for domestic violence third – bondsman off bond, and held on a $13,000 bond.

• Jennifer L. Reeves, 37, for harassment, and held on a $3,000 bond.

• Cynthia M. Jackson, 38, for criminal trespassing, child support, and failure to appear, and held on a $500 bond.

• Trevon . Peacock, 22, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Robert J. Johnson, 46, for failure to appear, and held without bond.

• Hannah Deanne Taylor, 23, for failure to appear, switched tag, and promoting prison contraband, and held without bond.

Friday, Feb. 3

• Seth Timothy Martin, 53, was arrested for FTA, DV III and Harassment and held without bond.

• Jalen H. Davis, 21, was arrested for POM II and PODP and booked on a $2,000 bond.

• Adrianne Buchanan, 22, was arrested for POCS, PODP and POM II and booked on a $20,500 bond.

• James Ethan Arnold, 27, was arrested for POCS, PODP and POM II and booked on a $20,500 bond.

• Lori Hunter, 37, was arrested for FTA and held without bond.

• Otis Bradley, 58, was arrested for Municipal Court Order and held without bond.

• Samantha Jay, 29, was arrested for POCS and PODP and booked on a $13,000 bond.

• Johnny Richardson, 32, was arrested for Child Support and held without bond.

• Devin Coon, 23, was arrested for TOP 4th, Possession of forged instrument x 4, TOP 2nd by deception x 4 and booked on a $83,000 bond.

• Fredrick Jones, 25, was arrested for POCS and PODP and booked on a $13,000 bond.

• Nedarious Howard, 21, was arrested for POCS, PODP and DUI and booked on a $20,500 bond.

• Lakameron Lacey, 26, was arrested for POM I and PODP and booked on a $13,000 bond.

• Thomas Edward Stewart, 55, was arrested for FTA x 3 and held without bond.

• Teresa Motes, 48, was arrested for POCS and PODP and booked on a $13,000 bond.

Saturday, Feb. 4

• Jeffrey J. Daniels, 28, was arrested for POM II and PODP and booked on a $10,500 bond.

• James Donald Grider, 56, was arrested for POCS and PODP and booked on a $13,000 bond.

• Latoya Hobdy, 31, was arrested for FTA x 4 and booked on a $1,700 cash bond.

• Deidrilyn Lindsey, 50, was arrested for POCS, PODP and POM II and booked on a $20,500 bond.

• Hebert C. Sauls, 48, was arrested for DV III and Harassment and booked on a $3,000 bond.

• Jessie Clanzy, 69, was arrested for public intoxication and booked on a $300 bond.

Sunday, Feb. 5

• Nathaniel Smith, 34, was arrested for FTA and held without bond.

• Aspin Maulden, 22, was arrested for FTA and held without bond.

• Sue Chambers, 49, was arrested for Promotion of Prison Contraband and booked on a $1,000 bond.

• Lamontoe Peacock, 27, was arrested for Aggravated criminal surveillance and booked on a $500 bond.

• Austin Everett, 22, was arrested for POM II and PODP and booked on a $10,500 bond.

April Cater, 26, was arrested for POMII, POCS and PODP and booked on a $20,500 bond.