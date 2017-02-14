Gov. Bentley sets date for special senatorial election

Gov. Robert Bentley announced Tuesday afternoon, the dates for a special election to fill the seat in the U.S. Senate vacated by the appointment of Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.

Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney Gen. Luther Strange to the senate seat, and had said he would not hold an election until Nov. 2018, as a cost savings for the state.

“After consultation and lengthy discussions with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, a large number of factors were considered in setting the date for this Special Election. Those factors included compliance with federal and state statutes and cases, saving unnecessary expense on a costly separate statewide special election, and setting a time that is expected to increase voter participation,” Bentley said. “For these reasons, the 2018 General Election is the most reasonable time to hold the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Senator Sessions.”