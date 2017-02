Granny’s Seafood & Grill has officially opened at 205 E. Covington Ave., in the former Old Towne Grill location. Granny’s is owned by Nell Herring, who was joined by employees, Mayor Becky Bracke, Councilmen Chad Jackson, Gary Strickland and Marvin McCullough, as well as Charles Willis of the Opp Area Chamber of Commerce for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Josh Richards/The Opp News.