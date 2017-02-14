James L. Mitchell passed away Dec. 31, 2016 at his home, in Opp.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1928, to Walter “Walt” Mitchell and Julie Owens Mitchell. He was their only child.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bess Mitchell and three sons: Randy, Ricky and Micky, by his first wife, Faye Mitchell.

His passion in life was being out on Choctawhatchee Bay in his boat, dragging for shrimp in the dark of the night or digging oysters from his “secret oyster beds.” That bay was his second home. He loved navigating those waters.

When he and Evelyn moved from Santa Rosa Beach back to his hometown, he turned to gardening. He grew peppers, collards, turnips, rutabagas, and tomatoes, tomatoes, tomates!

He planted tomato seeds of every kind, even seeds that had been on the space shuttle when it went up. He shared his produce for free, to anyone who stopped by.

He will forever and always be missed and dearly loved by his wife and family.