Juanita Welch of Hartford was called home to be with God on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. She was 72.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the First Assembly of God Church in Hartford with Rev. Glen Tate officiating. Burial followed in Hartford City Cemetery with Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing.

Above all, she had a tremendous faith in God and love for her family. She was a lover of flowers and animals. Nita was a funny person with an amazing sense of humor. She always put everyone before herself and never asked for anything in return. She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donnell Welch; her parents, Leslie and Agnes Brannon; a sister, Mary Linda Brannon; and a brother, Larry Brannon.

She leaves behind three sons, Jimmy Welch; Jason (Valerie) Welch; and Jody (Candy) Welch; seven grandchildren: Brooke, Ashley, Savannah, Darby, Abby, Madison and Connor; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Avery; two sisters, Cheryl Tillman and Debbie Tate; and one brother, Don Brannon.