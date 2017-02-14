Marianne Graf Barfield

Mrs. Marianne Barfield, 83, of Alabaster, (formerly of Opp) died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Alabaster.

Many knew Mrs. Barfield for her love of cooking, whether at Opp Middle School, First Baptist Church, or fighting over her German chocolate cakes during the annual band fundraisers.

Although called “mom” by many of her children’s friends, Mrs. Barfield is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carmen (Brad) Baum, Sonya (Doyle) Toups, Debra (Dave) Horton, and Caroline (Jens) Bussemas; son and daughter-in-law, Mannston (Tanya) Barfield; and grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Kayla Hall Mitchell, Jonathan and Brandon Toups, Brittany Horton, Dilan, Ally and Marly Barfield, Tristan and Ellagrace Bussemas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Theodore Barfield; and son, George Erwin Barfield.

A graveside service for Mrs. Barfield was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens, with Wyatt Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.