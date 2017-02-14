Miss Culverhouse going to Washington

Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen participant, Merrill Ann Culverhouse, will be one of the 16 scholars attending the national advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer’s Call-on Congress in Washington, D.C. from March 13-15.

Culverhouse was selected to receive a scholarship to attend the three-day lobby event where she will join other family members and survivors who’ve experienced colorectal cancer and visit with Alabama’s congressional delegation at the capital.

Culverhouse advocates for her father, Merrill, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013.

Individuals from all over the U.S. applied to be one of the Call-on Congress scholars who receive complimentary hotel accommodations, registration and a ticket to the celebration dinner.

Culverhouse and the other 16 selected scholars were chosen because of their personal connections to the disease and passion for advocacy and awareness.

“Our scholars program gives advocates a chance to experience advocacy on the Hill for the first time,” said Fight CRC Advocacy Manager Emily Piekut. “We’re excited for Merrill Ann to come represent Alabama – a key state in our advocacy efforts, learn how to advocate and meet others who’ve also watched their parents fight cancer. Our sponsors of this scholarship – the Baker family, Friends of Rose, and the Fight Colorectal Cancer Board – are thrilled to see a passionate advocate like Merrill Ann join us on the Hill.”

During the first two days of Culverhouse’s training, she will learn about the latest research in colorectal cancer like immunotherapy, hot topics tied to colorectal cancer (such as the rise of “under 50” cases – also called early-onset colorectal cancer), and policies that would remove barriers to screening, an issue in which Culverhouse is extremely passionate.

“I chose colon cancer awareness as my platform with Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Program because of my personal experience,” said Culverhouse. “I have spoken to many civic and social clubs and organizations about the importance of colon cancer screening. I even dressed as “Smurfette” to “smurf” out colon cancer at our town’s depot Halloween event.”

Culverhouse has already gotten a jumpstart on raising local awareness through media and grassroots advocacy year-round, too.

“I am creating and selling a t-shirt for colon cancer awareness and would love everyone in my area to wear their shirts during the month of March as we celebrate Colon Cancer Awareness Month,” she said.

T-shirts are short sleeve heather navy in color and are $15 each. Please contact Culverhouse through Facebook, call 334-429-1403, or call her parents’ store, Crenshaw Drugs, at 334-335-5888.

“I will be donating the proceeds from these shirts to Fight Colorectal Cancer while attending the Call on Congress in March,” she said.