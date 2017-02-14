Mrs. Pauline Aughtman Gilmer, 84, of Opp, passed away at her residence on Jan. 20, 2017.

She was born August 1, 1932 in Coffee County to her late parents, Gertrude and Jesse Aughtman.

Gilmer graduated from Opp High School in 1950, and worked for several years in the Opp-Micolas Cotton Mill, in the cloth room as a cloth inspector.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and she loved her family dearly.

Mrs. Gilmer is survived by her husband of 66 years, Willie E. Gilmer; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Cox and Mike and Kay Hudson and Steve; son and daughter-in-law, Mike Gilmer and Cassie; sister, Betty Tyree (Bernard); brother, Raymond Aughtman (Anita), and 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 with Wyatt Funeral Home directing and Chad Summers speaking.