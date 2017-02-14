Prepping for the 2017 baseball/softball season

With the spring temperatures the area has been having, thoughts are returning once again to baseball and softball. The Opp High School varsity and JV Bobcats and the Lady Bobcats and JV Lady Bobcats are hard at work running drills and practicing for their opening games. The varsity will open its season on Monday, Feb. 20, Presidents Day, against Bozeman High School Bucks, of Panama City, Fla. They will play in Dothan. The varsity and JV will both be at home on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to host the Andalusia High School Bulldogs with the JV game starting at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game to follow. The Lady Bobcats and JV Lady Bobcats will be on the road on Feb. 21 when they travel to Kinston to take on the Lady Bulldogs with a 4 p.m. start time. Their first home game will be on Feb. 23 when they host Goshen. Joe Lee/The Opp News.