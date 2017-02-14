Rev. Moody Faulk of Hartford went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Flowers Hospital. He was 82.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Hartford Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Spivey and Rev. Les Hughes officiating. Interment followed in Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Scott Cox officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Slocomb directing.

Rev. Faulk was born Oct. 3, 1934 in Geneva County. He graduated from Howard College in 1957 and from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1961. He began serving churches at the age of 20 and continued for 62 years. During his ministry he pastored Waverly Baptist Church, Dauphin Island Baptist Church, Kushla Baptist Church, West Gate Baptist Church, Old Spanish Fort Baptist Church, Hartford Baptist Church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and Antioch Baptist Church. Bro. Moody was an avid student of God’s word, exemplified Christ, and was a true hero of the faith.

In addition to his gospel ministry, he was a middle school English teacher. He loved spending time outdoors and was an keen gardener. He was a loving husband, caring father, and adoring grandfather and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Floy Galloway Williamson; a granddaughter, Anna Estelle Greenwood; and his maternal grandparents, Fletcher and Johnnie Galloway who lovingly cared for him.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dr. Betty Shields Faulk, Hartford; two daughters: Angela Grace Faulk, Corvallis, Ore. and Deborah Faulk Borcik (Lee), Dothan; one son, Gregory Neal Faulk, Dothan; six grandchildren: Jordan Greenwood, Everest Greenwood, Solomon Greenwood, Benjamin Borcik, Emmalee Borcik, and Natalie Faulk; two brothers: Hershel Williamson (Shelley), Fla. and Thomas Williamson (Leah), N.C.; other extended family and friends.