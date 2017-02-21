James Richard McNeal of Hartford passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Wiregrass Medical Center. He was 59 years old.

In keeping with his wishes, memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorial services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial services at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann McNeal of Hartford; two sons, James Michael McNeal and his fiancé Jessica of Bonifay, Fla.; Christopher Ryan McNeal of Hartford; his mother, Willo Jean McNeal of Hartford; several cousins and other extended family and friends.