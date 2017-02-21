Leigh Dowdy Rea of Geneva passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 after a lengthy illness. She was 47 years old. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Geneva First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jake and Rev. Dana Brady officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Memorial donations may be made in Leigh’s memory to the First United Methodist Church, 304 South Academy Street, Geneva, Alabama 36340.Leigh was born in Enterprise on April 9, 1969 to Bud and Lucy Dowdy. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Geneva High School, Class of 1987, and attended Enterprise State Community College. Leigh was employed by the Geneva City School System where she loved working with special needs children at James A. Mulkey Elementary School. Leigh was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family deeply. Leigh is survived by her husband of 24 years, David Rea; daughter, Ellie Brooke Rea; parents, Bud and Lucy Dowdy, all of Geneva; and her sister, Rebecca Dowdy of Auburn.