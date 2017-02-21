Marvin Monroe Toole of Hartford was carried to meet his Lord and Savior in Heaven on the wings of angels, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. He was 56.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Geneva with Bro. Tracy Hobbs and Bro. Danny Burns officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were James Pryor, Joseph Tidwell, Josh Smith, JR Pynes, Gary Thomas, and Matthew Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, G. M. Toole and a sister, Lisa Johnson Curry.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Toole of Hartford; two children: James “Peeper” Pryor (Tabitha) of Geneva; Tashia “Pearl” Pynes (JR) of Jack; his mother: Annette Tidwell Chambers of Geneva; a brother: Joseph Tidwell (Tina) of Hartford; five sisters: Nan Tidwell of Hartford; Ramona McAdams of Geneva; Suanna Peters (Kenneth) of Pell City; Luci King (Kevin) of Geneva; Jodie Helms (Donnie) of Geneva; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncles, and extended family and friends that loved him dearly.