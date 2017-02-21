Mr. Melvin Rodgers, age 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at his home in Hartford.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel with internment at Pondtown Community Cemetery in Hartford under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home of Hartford.

He was born Feb. 23, 1948 in Coffee County to parents James and Jewel Rodgers. Melvin often enjoyed playing chess, woodworking, fishing, and was an avid Alabama fan. He also served his country as a United States Army medic in Vietnam.

Melvin is preceded in death by one sister, Evie Nadine Jackson; one brother, James Hollis Rodgers, and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 42 amazing years of marriage, Betty Rodgers; two sons: Chris Rodgers and Timothy Rodgers; one daughter, Jenifer Blue and husband Ken all of Hartford; grandchildren: Christopher Kyle Rodgers; Zach Rodgers; Jayden Rodgers; Brooklyn Rodgers; Journey Fishel; three brothers: Delmers Rodgers and wife Wanda of Sorrento, Fla.; Eugene Rodgers and wife Nancy of Vernon, Fla.; Carl Rodgers of Hartford; one sister-in-law, Sophie Rodgers of Cottonwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.themagnoliafh.com.