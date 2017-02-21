Severe weather sales tax holiday this weekend

JAY THOMAS/The Opp News

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 through midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26, the state of Alabama, and Covington County will observe its sixth Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Covington County commissioners voted in January to observe the sales tax holiday after being asked to do so by Covington County EMA director Susan Harris.

“This gives Covington County citizens the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items free of state and county taxes,” Harris said. “I encourage everyone to have multiple sources of getting weather information and check your supply kits and use this opportunity to get prepared.”

While the area has not suffered any catastrophic weather events in the past few years, Harris said it will pay in the long run to be prepared.

The items covered this year that are exempt and are $60 or less are as follows:

• AAA-cell batteries

• AA-cell batteries

• C-cell batteries

• D-cell batteries

• 6-volt batteries

• 9-volt batteries

• Cellular phone battery

• Cellular phone charger

• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio

• Portable self-powered lightsource, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns,or emergency glow sticks

• Tarpaulin

• Plastic sheeting

• Plastic drop cloths

• Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit

• Duct tape

• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

•Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

•Non-electric can opener

• Artificial ice

• Blue ice

• Ice packs

• Reusable ice

• Self-contained first aid kit

• Fire extinguisher

• Smoke detector

• Carbon monoxide detector

• Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container

Coin, automobile and boat batteries are not tax exempt.

A single purchase with a sales price of $1,000 or less that will be exempt includes any portable generator and power cords – used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage.

