Mr. Alvin Dykes Grimes, of Samson, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2017. He Was 85. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Marl, Alabama, with the Reverend Elbert Smith officiating. Graveside services led by Reverend Hubert McWaters followed in the church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward funeral home of Geneva directing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund per Laura Ann Herman, 258 Messer Road, Samson. AL 36477.

Mr. Grimes was born in Geneva County on January 19, 1932, to the late John D. and Maudie (Matthews) Grimes. He attended Goodman School and Coffee Springs Schools. Mr. Grimes served in the Army National Guard during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the military, he attended trade school at Napier Field where he received training in woodworking. This became his favorite hobby and pastime.

Mr. Dykes Grimes and Hazel Pauline Branch married on May 12, 1951. Mr. Grimes passed away just prior to his and Hazel’s 66th Wedding Anniversary.

Mr. Grimes worked for 33 years in the textile industry as a supervisor for Phillips Van Heusen and plant manager for Dothan Manufacturing Company. He enjoyed his career in manufacturing and his co-workers were a big part of his life.