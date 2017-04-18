Frances Howell McDougald of Geneva passed away on April 4, 2017. She was 93. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Phillip Barnes officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery (Lytle) with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

Ms. McDougald was born in Alabama on September 5, 1923, to the late Jeter Howell and Ada Goff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Harlan McDougald; son, Dennis McDougald; daughter, Diane McDougald; and all eleven of her siblings.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Clay McDougald (Celiese) and Lee Ann McDougald Davis (Steve); daughter-in-law, Ann Barley McDougald; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Morgan Davis and Charli McDougald.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Lytle Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund, 701 N. Co. Rd. 65, Geneva, AL 36340 or to a charity of your choice.