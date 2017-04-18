Henry O’Quinn was born on September 4, 1942 in Enterprise. He graduated from Samson High School in 1960 as Valedictorian of his class. He married Sonna, his high school sweetheart, on December 20, 1963. They were married 53 years.

He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1964 where he was in their ROTC program. Following graduation, he served in the US Army as Captain stationed in Germany from 1964-1967. After a short stint at CEAC, he worked for Alabama Power in Montgomery where he planned underground utilities. His career then took him to Thomasville, GA in 1978 where he served as the Manager of Thomasville Water, Light and Gas. He returned to Alabama in 1988 as the Assistant Manager of Huntsville Utilities where he implemented safety regulations, was responsible for all new buildings and remodeling of the downtown building plus emergency planning beginning with the 1989 Huntsville Tornado.

He served on the Board of the American Public Gas Association, was active in the Kiwanis Club in Thomasville, GA and was a member of the Rotary Club in Huntsville, AL. He and his wife also hosted a German exchange student.

Mr. O’Quinn was a weather enthusiast, enjoyed gardening, astronomy, photography, traveling, his family and music of all types.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry O’Quinn and his mother, Mae Holley O’Quinn. Mr. O’Quinn is survived by his wife, Sonna O’Quinn; two daughters, Cyndee O’Quinn of Cincinnati and Trilisa Romero and husband, Aljanan of Atlanta; four grandchildren Jamey, Kaitlyn, Quigley and Patrick; sister-in-law Wanda Hendrickson and brother-in-law Ron Hendrickson, sister-in-law Sandra Ward and brother-in-law Doug Ward and sister-in-law Denise Sanders and brother-in-law Steve Sanders, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.