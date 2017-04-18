CMSGT-9, USAF, Ret. Herlon C. Sullivan of Geneva, passed away on Thursday April 13, 2017 in Geneva. He was 87.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva, AL with the Rev. James “Red” Coleman officiating. Burial followed in the Pondtown United Methodist church cemetery, with full military rites and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mr. Sullivan was born in Geneva County on Feb. 21, 1930 to the late, Arthur L and Tressie Campbell Sullivan. He was a 1948 graduate of Geneva High School, a Retired CMSGT-9 from the US Air Force with 30 years of service, loved to fish, enjoyed shooting pool, was a great storyteller, avid gardener and loved to make wine and share with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, Granddaughter: Kelsey Marie Matthews and two brothers: Carl and Leonard Sullivan, one sister: Sara LaPeirre.