Lancey Byrd Shelley, age 65, of Hartford, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1952 in Abbeville, Alabama to Clarence and Irene Shelley. He was known for his great sense of humor who had a special love for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Lancey is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Shelley; two sons, Gary Shelley and wife Chrystal of Birmingham, and Jessie Daniels and wife Crystal of Hartford; one daughter, Marie Ramsey; one brother, William Shelley of Headland,; two sisters, Martha Goodson and husband Jack of New Brockton, and Ruby Fulton and husband Eddie Harvard of Webb; four grandchildren, Elijah Shelley, Erilyne Shelley, Xavier Daniels, and Robbie Ramsey; and numerous extended family.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 17, 2017 in the chapel of Magnolia Funeral Home, 507 West Main Street, Hartford, at 3 p.m. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

