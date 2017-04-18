Mr. Larry Hudson, age 59, of Opp, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

A funeral service for Larry was conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Garry Winstead and Bro. Jerry Elmore officiating. Interment followed at New Home Cemetery in the Basin Community. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of choice.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kim Melissa Hudson; son, Shawn Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Chasity Hudson (Jody) Cooper; sisters and brothers-in-law; Linda (Donald) Smith, Wanda (Randy) Buckelew, Gloria (Wayne) Nowling; grandchildren, Michaela Cooper, Ella Cooper, Hayden Thompson, Carson Thompson and Graham Thompson; step-son, Jimmy Thompson; step-daughter, Ashley Thompson; mother-in-law, Hilda Barrett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Larry Hudson and Alpha Omega Hudson.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp, AL is serving the Hudson family. Those unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com