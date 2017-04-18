Margie Adams Barnes, of Geneva, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017. She was 88.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jake Brady and Rev. Dana Brady officiating.

Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home, of Geneva, directing. The family received friends at the church on Saturday, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Academy St. Geneva, AL 36340.

Mrs. Barnes was born Aug. 9, 1928, to the late Matthew Lewis and Bessie Hartzog Adams. She was a longtime and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Geneva. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Barnes, Jr.