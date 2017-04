Mrs. Mary Frances Stephenson, 88, of Opp, Alabama passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 in the Opp Health & Rehabilitation.

She was loved by her Husband, Charles W. Stephenson (deceased); children, Katie & Tim Jones, Carroll & Nina Simmons, Gerald Stephenson (deceased), Loyd Stephenson and Julia & Wayne Slawson; grandchildren, Chris & Melissa Sanders, Michael & Stephanie Simmons, Bethany Vick, Chandra & JR Reaver, Connor Stephenson, Mandi Stephenson, Bridgett Owens Lewis and Erin & Christian Schultz; great-grandchildren, Hailey Sanders, Ethan Sanders, Christian Sanders (deceased), M. J. Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Brittni Reaver, Blake Reaver, Laken Stephenson, Rheed Stephenson, Annakaye Stephenson, Kadance Lewis, Wesley Lewis, Audrey Schultz and Claire Schultz; siblings, Harold Cooper (deceased), Joel Cooper, Gaston Cooper (deceased), Tim Cooper, Michael Cooper, Monte Cooper (deceased), Jean Wolfe and Carolyn Trawick; and parents, Mary Mayo Cooper & J. C. Cooper.