Mr. Weldon Alfred “Buddy” Butts of Westville, Fla. passed away Friday, April 07, 2017. He was 72.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at Reedy Assembly of God Church with Rev. Kenneth Bradley and Rev. Rodd Jones officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

Mr. Butts was born on May 9, 1944, to the late Henry William and Edna Merle Butts. Buddy enjoyed working on his farm, especially riding his tractor and planting corn. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Merle Butts Mixon.

Mr. Butts is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Butts of Westville, FL; one daughter, Rita Gail Butts of Westville, FL; four sons, John Russell Butts (Cathy), Billy Ray Butts (Margie) all of Westville, FL, Mark William Butts of Samson, AL, and James Michael Butts (Melissa) of Westville, FL; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.