Mr. James Edward Parker, 84, of Opp died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at his residence. He was a resident of Opp for the last 45 years, and was a member of the Opp Church of Christ. Mr. Parker retired in 1972 from 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired again after 30+ years of truck driving, for which he had a great love.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with military graveside honors following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Parker is survived by his wife of over 14 years, Patricia Pierce Parker; son & daughter-in-law, Steven L. Parker & Tina; step-children, Michael Pierce (Ellen), Nicky Pierce (Jeanette), Terry Pierce (Missy) and Kathy Reeves (Steve); and several adoring grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of over 45 years, Mary Ruth Parker; daughters, Rebecca, Brenda and Carla; brothers, Cecil, George and Virgil; and parents, Myrtle Wilson Parker & Andrew Parker.

Trey Poole officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Gary Hall, Will Hawkins, Carl Hollinghead, Ralph Donaldson, Charles Willis and Dennis Eiland.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dayspring Hospice for their love and care, and also to everyone who visited and brought food. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Opp Church of Christ, P.O. Box 146, Opp, AL 36467.