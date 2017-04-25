Donald Hodges Herring, Sr., 84, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Dean and Rev. Jerry Weaver officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, with his grandchildren serving as active pallbearers.

Donald Hodges Herring was born November 30, 1932 in Hartford, the son of George Hamilton Herring and Ossie Viola Hodges Herring.

He was a graduate of Thomasville High School, Class of 1950. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. Don was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Don spent many years serving customers in Georgia and Alabama at Herring’s IGA, Herring’s Food Store and Hartford Boat Mart. While he always enjoyed meeting people and learning about their families, nothing compared to his grandchildren. Don served his church faithfully and even found time to do a little fishing. No matter the event, Don could always find a way to brag on his family. Survivors include his children, Donald H. Herring, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Gainesville, FL, Ronald S. Herring and his wife, Dorothy, of Alford, FL, Cheryl H. Harris of McDonough, GA and Karen H. Warner and her husband, Steve, of Lawton, OK; his siblings, George Herring of Bainbridge, GA, Gloria Conrad of Memphis, TN and Betty Morales of Colorado Springs, CO; his seven grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Lois Shepard Herring.