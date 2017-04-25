Elizabeth Berckbickler James (Betsy), a longtime resident of Leesburg, died Wednesday evening, April 19 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Cornerstone Hospice in Lady Lake.

Betsy was born in Hartford on December 15th, 1932. Betsy graduated Valedictorian at Geneva County High school in 1950. In addition to academic excellence, Betsy was a trumpet player and drum major. After graduation, Betsy spent two years at Auburn University and two years at FSU where she joined the Chi Omega Sorority. Upon college graduation, Betsy moved back to Alabama, where she began her social work career, placing foster and orphaned children in adoptive homes.

Betsy married Lt. Col. Edward W. James and they with their five children lived and traveled from England to Jackson, MS to Milledgeville, GA then finally to Leesburg, FL where she spent the majority of her life. She is preceded by her husband, Lt. Col. Edward W. James.

Betsy was an avid traveler, visiting 6 of 7 continents. Betsy loved the performing arts and often took her children and grandchildren to events. Betsy was a known thrift shop frequenter and a collector of novelties of all kinds. She was an active member of the Women’s Club, the DAR, and the Republican Party. Betsy spearheaded The Opportunity Shop thrift store which over the years has supported members of the community in dire need. Betsy was a breast cancer survivor, a night owl, a foodie, and a lover of books. Betsy loved FSU football. She never knew a stranger and was known for her bright pink lipstick, speaking her mind, and for showing up to win bridge games.

Betsy is survived by 5 children and their spouses, Byrnes (Kim) James of Leesburg and Chattanooga, TN, Brooks (Jane) James Fruitland Park, Elizabeth J. (Steve) Knowles of Leesburg, Edward (Susan) James of Leesburg, William (Lisa) James of Fruitland Park; brother, John R. Berckbickler of Pittsburgh, PA and sister, Barb (Terry) Krysinski; 13 grandchildren, Edward, John and William James; Brooks James; Sarah, Mandy and Liam Knowles, Lee, Brynnan and Sadie Rae James; April and Corey Dean and Jamie Panelle; five great grandchildren, Ethan, Katelyn, Ryleigh, Soli and Riko all of whom brought her great joy and will miss her.

A funeral service for Betsy was held on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church with visitation on Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, in Leesburg.

Burial followed in Lone Oak Cemetery.For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center, 300 South Canal Street, Leesburg, FL 34748.

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.