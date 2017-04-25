Gayle Arline Hayes of Geneva passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017. She was 80.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service commencement. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mrs. Hayes was born September 10, 1936 in Tampa, FL the only daughter of the late Thomas Loren and Winnie Reddick Arline.

The family later moved to Thomasville where she was employed with The Commercial Bank. She and a local pharmacist, H.G. Hayes, Jr. married in 1956 and a short time later the couple moved to Geneva and established Center Drug. In 1968 Mrs. Hayes returned to Thomasville where she worked with the Thomasville Times-Enterprise Newspaper for thirty years. Her work earned her numerous awards from the associated press and the Georgia Press Association, plus various other accolades from local and national organizations. She took a year’s leave of absence to serve as executive director of Downtown Thomasville Inc., which later became part of the National Main Street Revitalization Program. She returned to the newspaper, and after taking early medical retirement, she returned to Geneva in 2005 to be near her children and family.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David B. Hayes and Cindy J. Hayes; daughter, Cam Hayes; grandson, Brien H. Hayes and wife, Rachel H. Sullivan; granddaughters, Lauren Hayes and Christie Hayes Spence and husband, Brandon Spence; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Reagan Spence, and Jake and Parker Sullivan; two brothers and their wives, R. Stan Arline and Rosemary of Tallahassee, FL and Thomas L. Arline and Denise of Blairsville, GA; also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mrs. Hayes was a member of Geneva First United Methodist Church.

A private interment will take place at a later date.