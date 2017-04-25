Johnnie Merle Davis of the Piney Grove Community passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017. She was 81.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Branch officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Choice Hospice, 966 Claxton Ave, Elba, AL 36323.

Mrs. Davis was born in Kinston on May 1, 1935, to the late Sam Early and Lena Mae Hall. She was a longtime member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her husband, Donald Wayne Davis; son, Paul Douglas Davis; daughter, Susan Davis Harris; and two brothers, James Hall and Sam Hall, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Davis Gilbert (Morris) of Cantonment, FL; five grandchildren, Johnathan Davis (Niki), Steven Davis (Samantha), Elizabeth Gibbs, Casey Gilbert and Brandon Kyle Harris; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Paul (Robert), Mary Cook and Sue Rodgers; brother, and a Cecil Hall (Peggy).