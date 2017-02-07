James H. Cowart of Hartford passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at his residence. He was 72.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Feb. 2, at Hartford City Cemetery.

Mr. Cowart was born on June 5, 1944, in Rockford, Ala. to the late Lee and Arlene Cowart. James was a loving husband, father, papa and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mitzi, mother of his children.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Cowart; three children: Keith Cowart; Melaine (Jonathan) McGriff; Quinton (Melissa) Bettis; nine grandchildren: Alexandra, Elizabeth, Madison, Sean Thomas and Jordyn McGriff; Keltin, Trey, Grant and Brooks Bettis; four brothers: Cecil (Ann) Cowart; Willie (Laurette) Cowart; Bobby (Sue) Cowart; Jackie Cowart; mother-in-law, Laurajean Rivenkark; two brothers-in-law, William (Cathy) Rivenbark and Marvin (Laura) Rivenbark; many nieces and nephews.