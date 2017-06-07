John Sumrall Powers, the son of Dr. Robert Dyer Powers and Beveley Sumrall Powers, was born June 13, 1963 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. For the first few years of his life John lived in Crystal Springs, Miss, and blended into a wild pack of cousins learning to do all the things little boys should do.

John and his parents moved to Auburn in 1968 when his father took a position teaching at the School of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University. There, on the Plains, John grew in stature and intellect, and he fell in love with the Auburn Tigers.

John grew up attending Parkway Baptist Church, graduated from Lee Academy in 1981 and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology and a Master’s degree in Zoology at Auburn in the years that followed. His daughter, Ayla Elizabeth Powers was born June 23, 1991, and his son, John Birchfield Powers, was born May 29, 1994. John always said that his children were his greatest accomplishment and never did a man love his children more fiercely. Blessed with intellect and ambition but not wealth, John went to work for Alabama Department of Game and Fish as a game warden and wildlife biologist in Covington County. He retired in 2016 after 25 years of service.

John will be remembered for a wide variety of things: His encyclopedic knowledge of nature and all its inhabitants, the glory days on the high school football field, a mean right hook, a quick temper but a gentle heart, an astute mind, a passion for sci-fi novels and fantasy games, deep loyalty to friends and family, and his utter disdain for proper etiquette. He was simultaneously a huntsman, a jock and a nerd. One always knew where they stood with John and his honesty could be brutal but his evaluations were often correct, even if crudely delivered. A wordsmith to the end, John’s skill with curse words was pure artistry. An acquired taste, a larger than life character, John was loved for and in spite of all his imperfections and offered others the same grace.

John’s gentle heart gave out on June 2, 2017. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wilbur and Lucy (Prewitt) Sumrall of Crystal Springs, MS, and Ira and Hattie Mae (Dyer) Powers of Lexington, TN, as well as his father, Robert Powers and his daughter, Ayla Powers. He is survived by his son, Birch Powers, his mother, Beveley Powers, his sister, Lucy (Powers) Thrasher and her husband, Dennis Thrasher, and his niece, Megan Thrasher, all of whom reside in Auburn, AL.

The visitation will take place at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home in Opelika, AL, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.