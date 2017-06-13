Mr. Joe Roney of Samson (Marl Community), passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with the Dr. Chris Adams officiating and Madison Stephens giving the Eulogy. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1:30 – 3:00.

Mr. Roney was born in Newville on April 13, 1927 to the late Barney and Mamie Roney. He moved to Samson at an early age where he graduated from Samson High School. After high school he entered the U. S. Army in 1945 stationed in Germany. Joe began his career as a Cattleman and Farmer in the Marl Community in 1957. He was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association, a member of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Alabama Peanut Producer’s Association. He was one of the original founders of the West Geneva County Cooperative.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Myrtle Roney; two sons, Rex Ryland Jr. and Michael Ryland; one grandson, Brett Ryland; and one sister, Bernice Owen.

Survivors include three daughters, Grace Reid of Mobile, Ginger Stephens of Samson, and Jo Ellen Nelson of Dothan; thirteen grandchildren, Tommy (Damon) Reid, Sandy (Charlie) Richards, Mike (Laura) Reid, Joey (Julie) Stephens, Jennifer (Tony) Knowles, Joe (Brittany) Nelson, Sara Nelson, Virginia Nelson, Lee Ryland, Patrick Ryland, Elsa Ryland, Scott Ryland, and Joseph Ryland; one brother, Hulon Roney of Samson, nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family offers special thanks to caregivers Ruby and Jim Duff, and Kindred Hospice “for taking such wonderful care of Daddy.” Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Stephens, Brett Stephens, Tony Knowles, Mike Reid, Guy Roney, and Ernie Roney.