Mrs. Mary Jo Broxton Smith, 80, of Opp died Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in the Opp Health & Rehab. Funeral services were held at 11 am Saturday, June 10, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Jack & Renae Harrison; daughter & son-in-law, Vicki & Deek Ramer; and son, Jody Harrison; sister, Janie Reynolds; grandchildren, Jessie “Deeboy” Ramer (Amber), Laurie Harrison Britt (Steven), Julie Harrison, Haily Harrison Griesman (Alex) and Kate Harrison; and 6 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Happy Harrison and Harrel Smith; parents, Palmer L. Broxton & Nunally Weeks Broxton; sister, Frankie Johnson; grandson, Brad Ramer; and great-grandson, Colby Ramer.

Jonathan Jones officiated with Wyatt Funeral Home directing. Serving as pallbearers were Steven Britt, Jessie “Deeboy” Ramer, Bradford “Catfish” Ramer, Jeff Wilson, Chase Ramer and Joey Lee Lundy.