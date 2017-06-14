Mr. Ronnie D. Driver, 76, of Rose Hill, passed away Friday May 19, 2017 at the Andalusia Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday May 22nd at Good News Baptist Chapel in Rose Hill with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday, May 21 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Good News Baptist Chapel.

Officiating the service were Bob Kendrick and his son, Jay Driver.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Webb Driver of Rose Hill; his sons and daughters-in-law, Shannon and Sharon Driver, Jay and Robyn Driver, Joshua and Kelly Driver, all of Rose Hill; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Gary Maddox of Rose Hill and Traci and John Bell of Andalusia; 31 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; two sisters, Rhonda Driver and Pamela Miller both of Rose Hill.

He is preceded in death by his father, J. D. Driver and mother, Minnie Lee Worley Driver; two grandchildren, Jacob Webb Driver and Hannah Noel Driver; and a sister, Melba Gail Brown.

Pallbearers were Avery Driver, J. D. Driver, Aaron Maddox, Brennan Maddox, Colin Maddox, Andrew Driver, Jonathan Driver, Caleb Bell and honorary pallbearers will be his other grandsons and nephews.

Family and friends who were unable to attend may sign the online registry at www.foremanfuneralhome.com.