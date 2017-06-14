William Taylor Steele, 79, passed June 7, 2017. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Opp, after many years of military service, he retired from the US Army Safety Center and resided in Enterprise.

Friends and relatives are welcome at his Celebration of Life at the Opp Senior Citizens Building on June 16, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Donations can be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Survivors include wife Joan; his children, Taylor (wife Dannielle), Martha Jane Steele Wright (Steve Wright), Suzanne Steele Wilson (husband Jerry); grandchildren Isaac, Madison, Hope, and Jessie; along with many special relatives and friends.