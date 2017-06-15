Geneva business robbed in daytime incident

Geneva police are seeking a white male, approximately in his 40s, who executed an armed robbery during business hours at a local store.

On Tuesday about 10 a.m., the perpetrator entered New 2 You on Maple Avenue and displayed a weapon, according to reports. There were one employee and one customer with three children in the store, and he demanded all their money as well as their cell phones.

Police said he then locked them all in the bathroom and left. He is described as being 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Anyone with any information on this incident should call the police department at 684-2777.