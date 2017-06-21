Gerald Max Brown, Jr., age 84, of Opp, passed away at his home Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Bowdy, as he was affectionately known all of his life, was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Max Brown, Sr.; mother, Wilma Dean Brown; daughter, Michelle Nelson; brother, Booth Wayne Brown and sister, Peggy Free.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Garlene Whisonant Brown; son, Bowdy Jerome “Bobo” Brown (Nancy Jo); grandchildren, Brian Jones, Jarrod Jones (Tracie), Christina Moore (Drew) and Helen Brown; great-grandchildren, Brayden Jones, Hayston Jones, Adeline Grace Moore, Brandt Jones and Millicent Nowlin; sister, Phyllis Jackson; brothers, Greg Brown and Jeff Brown, as well as a host of nephews, nieces and extended family.

Bowdy was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and minister to others. His love for the Lord was both abundant and apparent. He will be missed dearly.

The family extends their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mizell Memorial Hospital and a special thanks to Dr. Kenneth J. Crowe and to Comfort Care Hospice and its caregivers providing wonderful care to Bowdy.

A graveside service with military honors for Bowdy was conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp, with Bro. Charles Dyess officiating.

Wyatt Funeral Home served the Brown family. Those who were unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com.