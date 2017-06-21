Jane Foreman Martin, 85, of Opp, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2017.

Jane was born in Opp on May 2, 1932. Jane was an extraordinary woman who touched the lives of so many and made a tremendous impact on all those who knew her.

Jane attended Opp High School and later attended Huntingdon College, Troy University and Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta.

Jane was one of the first Kindergarten teachers in Opp who taught school out of her own home. She was also one of the longest-standing members of the Opp First United Methodist Church.

Jane served as President of the United Methodist Women where through her leadership helped publish the first Opp United Methodist Women Cookbook.

Jane was also the manager and an interior designer for Danley Furniture and owner of Martin Furniture for many years.

Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and dear friend. She was the epitome of the true southern woman who was known for her gift of music and painting, compassionate spirit and loving sense of family. Jane was a woman of love, grace and faith and lived her life every day exemplifying Christianity.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hamby Martin; her parents, Lalah and William (Doc) Foreman; and her sister, Edith Benton.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Polly & (Mike) DuBose and Elizabeth Reid of Opp; her son, Rob & (Sophie) Martin of Alabaster; grandchildren Juli DuBose Keller & (G.W.), Michael DuBose, Martin McDaniel, Nolen McDaniel, Wright McDaniel, Jon Reid & (Ashely), Jessica Reid Morris & (Jeff), Hope Martin, Molly Martin and Katherine Jane Martin; and great-grandchildren, Will Keller, Drew Keller, Taylor Reid, Kacey Reid, Landon Morris, and Carson Morris.

The funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Opp First United Methodist Church. The burial followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp. Bro. Mark Lilly officiated. Jane’s grandsons served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Opp First United Methodist Church, 209 East Ida Avenue, Opp, AL. 36467.