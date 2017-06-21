Mr. Lister Elgin Hudson, age 79 of the Babbie Community, died Friday, June 16, 2017.

A funeral service for Mr. Hudson was conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Benji Wilson officiating.

Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife Mary Catrett Hudson; son, Mike (Shannon) Hudson; daughter Connie Hudson; and grandchildren, Micheal Hudson and Brandon Hudson.

Wyatt Funeral Home served the Hudson family.