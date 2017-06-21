Mrs. Univee Hall Phillips, age 100, of Kinston, died Monday, June 19, 2017 at a local nursing facility.

A funeral service for Mrs. Phillips was conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Don Hughes officiating. Interment followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Earl (Melba) Phillips and Ronnie (Carolyn) Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law, Gerrie (Heflin) Smith, Rebecca Mathews, Lou Ellen (Johnny) Martin, Eulene (Waylon) Jones and Ann (Jack) Smith; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ocie W. Phillips; parents, James & Bonie Hall; and granddaughters, Gail Hughes and Janet Smith.

Wyatt Funeral Home served the Phillips family. Those who were unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com.