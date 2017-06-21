Mr. William Jeffery Foley, age 60, of Opp, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at his residence.

A funeral service for Mr. Foley was conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dwayne Seay officiating. Interment followed in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp.

Mr. Foley is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hudson Foley; son, Bryan Foley; brother and sister-in-law, Lemuel (Hazel) Foley; sister, Brend Grant; numerous nieces and nephews. Other specific survivors include: Billy Ray (Sue) Hudson, Randolph (Pat) Hudson, Tommy (Harriet) Hudson, Billy (Josephine) Shipes, Pat Osborn, Diane Carter, Mike (Mary) Bess, Jimmy (Tammy) Hudson, Lisa Day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leavy and Armedia Foley and brother, Arvil Foley.

Wyatt Funeral Home served the Foley family. Those who were unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com.