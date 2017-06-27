Mary Jane Ward Mayo, age 64, died on June 16, 2017, in Live Oak, Florida, on route home from a much-anticipated trip to Europe with family.

Mary Jane was born on March 29, 1953, in Dothan, the only child of Mary McLure Mulloy and Joseph Franklin Ward. She was raised in Geneva and had fond memories and colorful stories of growing up in the South. Her education took her from Geneva to Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida, to Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham. She studied education at Florida State University and taught in Tallahassee’s public schools for several years before returning to FSU to earn a Ph.D. in Education.

She worked at the Instructional Systems Development Center at FSU, where she met John Mayo, her husband of 37 years. They married in 1980, raised three daughters, and enjoyed adventures around the globe from St. Augustine, Florida, to Spain, Indonesia and the U.K.

Mary Jane was a vibrant woman with expansive interests and an abiding devotion to friends and family. She was an empathetic listener, a voracious reader of everything from Southern Gothic to Norse Epic and an accomplished cook and gracious hostess.

A raconteur and organizer by nature, she founded a book group, now in its 27th year. She is remembered as a quick wit, a hatcher of plans and collector of stories, and most of all a devoted partner, mother, and friend.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband, John K. Mayo of Tallahassee, Florida, her three daughters Katherine Mayo Hughes of Tucson, Arizona; Kelsey Ward Mayo (Michael Taylor) of Sacramento, California; and Rebecca Ward Mayo of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as four grandchildren whom she adored: Rice Hughes, Grace Hughes, Caroline Taylor, and Elliot Taylor. She is also survived by her aunt, Nell Arnold of Montgomery, and cousins Mary Elizabeth Rothe (Neil) and Beth Mathews (John) of Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service took place at First Presbyterian Church, Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, June 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to 211 Big Bend, an organization that benefited from her active compassion.